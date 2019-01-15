Quiet Man Taverns cooks up new role to lead latest eatery

Quiet Man Taverns, the Edinburgh-based pub group, has appointed its first group executive head chef to lead its latest venture.

The group, whose sites include Scotsman’s Lounge on Cockburn Street and The Kilted Pig in Colinton, has hired William Thomson to the newly created role.

Thomson, formerly head chef at Barony Castle in Peebles, will lead a nine-strong team of chefs, six of whom are based at the recently opened The Perch restaurant in the capital’s Hanover Street.

West Lothian-born Thomson has also held roles at Rufflets Country House in St Andrews, the renowned Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh and the QE2 ocean liner.

Daniel McNally, co-owner of Quiet Man Taverns, said “He’s done everything from fine dining to pub food and we felt he was the right man to lead our new venture.”

Thomson said: “Being able to put my own stamp on things was a big factor in me taking the job. It’s really exciting to have been given a free rein when it comes to designing the menus.

“My background has been predominantly in hotels but here I can focus solely on creating a memorable dining experience for customers without the likes of breakfasts, afternoon teas or functions to think about.

“I’m also training all the chefs so we have a continuity and consistency of standards which is very important to me.”

Sous chef Daniel McLachlan from Barony Castle will join Thomson at the Quiet Man group.