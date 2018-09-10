PR firm Grayling grows Scottish presence with Glasgow base

Public relations and communications agency Grayling has selected Glasgow for the launch of its ninth UK office.

The firm said its team in Scotland had achieved strong growth in the first half of this year. It has now taken up space at the 100 West George Street office building, which has just completed a £2 million refurbishment.

The opening is coupled with the hire of Candace Watermeyer, who joins Grayling as an associate director to spearhead the Glasgow operation. The firm’s clients include M&S, BT and Calor.

Billy Partridge, director, said: “From established industries to the burgeoning tech scene, the business community in Glasgow is plotting expansion and is full of confidence.

“Those plans often include trading into other parts of the UK and frequently include international growth.

“There is a genuine lack of internationally-connected communications agencies in Glasgow: someone for businesses with growth ambitions and a national or international mindset to partner with.”