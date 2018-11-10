‘Poshtel’ opens in Aberdeen after 12-month renovation

A new city-centre hotel and hostel has opened its doors in Aberdeen, aiming to fill the market gap for “affordable high quality” accommodation.

Citi Hotel & Citi Hostel Aberdeen, a 42-room hotel and “poshtel” on Bath Street, is targeting both leisure and business visitors.

The building, which housed the Royal Hotel for 137 years, has spent just under 12 months undergoing a £500,000 renovation.

Upgrades include a new reception area and residents’ kitchen, updated flooring and newly fitted bathroom suites.

The hostel boasts en-suite rooms sleeping up to six guests, while the hotel is home to single, double and triple rooms.

Developers Robin Keane and Sarah Colquhoun said they set out to bring the European concept of a “poshtel” – otherwise known as a luxury hostel – to Scotland.

Colquhoun said: “Our team had a clear vision for the style we wanted from the start – a fresh, modern and clean design with all the comforts associated with more upmarket hotels, but at an affordable price, right in the heart of the city. It is a new concept for the city but one that is established and successful in other European cities.”

Keane added: “Our ‘poshtel’ is ideal for visitors coming in to the city to enjoy Aberdeen’s thriving nightlife and restaurant scene as well as those looking to see world-class acts at city venues.”