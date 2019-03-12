Port of Cromarty Firth expecting record 2019

The Port of Cromarty Firth said it is looking forward to another record-breaking year, as it brings more passengers and cruise ships to the Highlands than ever, boosting the region’s economy by about £18 million.

It said more than 180,000 passengers will come into the port this year, on 109 cruise ships, and this year’s new record equates to a 5 per cent and almost 15 per cent respectively. The first cruise ship arrives this month and the last in late September – altogether also bringing in crew numbering 68,000.

Bob Buskie, chief executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth, said: “These ships will bring more than 180,000 tourists to the Highlands this year, playing a crucial role in supporting the creation of local jobs in a number of areas including: tour guides, shipping agents, ground handling staff, transport providers, pipers, and the employees of local distilleries, golf clubs and the hospitality industry.”