Pitlochry hotel changes hands in off-market deal

A popular Perthshire hotel has changed hands in an off-market, multi-million-pound deal.

Property firm Colliers International said it had facilitated the sale of the 72-bedroom Scotland’s Hotel & Leisure Club in Pitlochry to Irish-owned CastleCollection.com. It had a guide price of £2.5 million for the freehold property and business.

The establishment was sold by Julian Troup, head of Colliers’ UK hotels agency, on behalf of the Crerar Hotel Group.

Troup said: “The acquisition of Scotland’s was conducted in a highly confidential fashion and is a further example of domestic and overseas buyers looking to secure a hotel in a prime Scottish location.”

The hotel is situated off the main street of Pitlochry and has 72 bedrooms, a lounge, restaurant and swimming pool, as well as planning consent for 24 additional bedrooms.

It has been acquired by CastleCollection.com, which is owned and run by the MacCumhaill family.