Perth hotel checks in new digital currency

A Perth hotel is to start accepting a newly launched cryptocurrency that describes itself as the most secure coin currently on the market.

The move by The Lovat was sparked by a conversation between new owner Alfredo Alongi and a customer when they discovered they both trade Incognito, which was launched earlier this year by a University of Strathclyde graduate.

The hotel is the cryptocurrency’s first official partner and Alongi said it was chosen for being “accessible and affordable”.

It comes after the hotel recently relaunched under new management, with £250,000 invested in refurbishment, including the opening of a family restaurant.

Alongi highlighted the aim of respecting the hotel’s heritage, but added that it “needs to move with the times in order to thrive”. He added: “Cryptocurrency has the potential to boost direct bookings… there’s no middle man and no additional fees for either party.”