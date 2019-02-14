Patisserie Valerie saved by private equity firm

Embattled cake chain Patisserie Valerie has been rescued out of administration by an Irish private equity firm in a move expected to safeguard close to 2,000 jobs.

Causeway Capital Partners, a Dublin-based investor, has bought 96 of the cafe chain’s sites. The deal does not include a further 27 outlets belonging to Patisserie Valerie’s sister brands Philpotts and Baker & Spice, which are believed to be being sold separately to a different buyer.

The agreement has rescued Patisserie Valerie from administration, after it was put up for sale last month following the discovery of fraudulent activity in its accounts.

The chain’s parent company, Patisserie Holdings, was plunged into turmoil in October when “significant, and potentially fraudulent, accounting irregularities” were uncovered.

Last month the firm said the extent of fraud meant it was unable to renew its bank loans with HSBC and Barclays and it did not have sufficient funding to continue trading, leaving it with no option but to appoint KPMG as administrator.

KPMG has since closed around 70 Patisserie Valerie outlets, resulting in 920 redundancies, but kept the remaining sites open in the hope of finding a buyer.

Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley subsequently submitted a bid for the chain, but later withdrew it, complaining that he had been locked out of the process by KPMG.

Causeway Capital’s Matt Scaife: “Patisserie Valerie is heritage brand, much loved by its loyal customers. This investment should mark the end of a turbulent period for customers and suppliers alike.”

Patisserie Valerie chief executive Steve Francis added: “We are delighted to welcome Causeway Capital as our partners in Patisserie Valerie, ending a disruptive period of uncertainty for the business.

“The affection and loyalty for the brand among our customers and employees, and Causeway Capital’s enthusiasm and support for the business, creates for us the foundations for an exciting future for the business.”