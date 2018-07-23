New Partick Thistle chairwoman to host business event

Glasgow restaurant Hutchesons will host an event this Friday with Jacqui Low, the business pioneer who was recently appointed chair of Partick Thistle Football Club.

The Bubbles & Brunch event has been developed by hospitality group Rusk & Rusk in partnership with Heart Scotland, and will bring together “a community of thinkers and leaders who are passionate about sharing ideas, connecting and having a conversation”. Scottish business figures will have the opportunity to share their stories in a bid to empower and inspire the next generation of leaders, the organisers said.

Low boasts a career of more than 30 years, spanning media, politics and government. She is executive chairman of Edinburgh-based communications company Indigo.

Louise Rusk, co-owner of Rusk & Rusk, said: “Having launched Bubbles & Brunch earlier this year with great response from attendees, we are excited to host Jacqui Low at Hutchesons this month. The event is a unique opportunity for guests to connect with a prominent and savvy businesswoman, such as Jacqui, who has had an impressive career.

“Scotland has a wealth of inspirational businesses, yet the forums for its leaders tend to be traditional networking events.

“This event seeks to step away from the traditional template by creating an inspirational, fun and empowering environment where business leaders and entrepreneurs can exchange ideas and inspire each other.”