Muckle Media duo team up to form Highlands PR agency

A duo of Inverness-based PR consultants have teamed up to create an agency that aims to make services more accessible to firms of all sizes across the Highlands.

Co-founders Helen Ross and Eilidh Marshall, formerly of Muckle Media, have named it Whale-like-fish, in a nod to the Loch Ness Monster.

They intend to shake up the agency approach, applying a consumer model to the service industry whereby clients will make decisions based on an itemised price list instead of a rate card.

Ross said: “We are proud to be based in the Highlands and want to support the businesses that form the bedrock of [the area’s] economy.

“Whale-like-fish was inspired by one of the most famous headlines to come out of Inverness. On 14 April 1933, Mrs Aldie Mackay, manageress of the Drumnadrochit Hotel, was quoted in media as having seen a ‘whale-like-fish’ emerge from Loch Ness.”

The pair have almost 20 years’ combined experience in PR and have worked on large international brands, including Gillette and Mowi, through to local brands like the recently launched Donald from Skye and the Cru Holdings portfolio.