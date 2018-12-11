Moxy Hotels to open at Edinburgh Airport in the new year

The Edinburgh Airport hotel will be led by Fiona Mackenzie in the role of 'captain'. Picture: contributed.
Moxy Hotels has confirmed that its first Edinburgh site will open in the new year, as the brand celebrates its third Scottish launch in two years.

The hotel chain, a Marriott International brand, announced that the 230-room Moxy Edinburgh Airport will launch on 23 January and will create 36 jobs.The hotel’s design will be book-themed, inspired by the Scottish capital’s Unesco’s Cities of Literature status.

This will be the brand’s sixth UK site and is set to be followed by a second Edinburgh hotel in the Fountainbridge area in 2020. The chain’s first city-centre location in the UK was launched last month, when it opened the doors to Moxy Glasgow Merchant City and there is also a Moxy Aberdeen Airport.

The Edinburgh Airport hotel will be led by Fiona Mackenzie, who was recently been appointed to the role of “captain”, the brand’s take on a general manager position.

Ayrshire-born Mackenzie has more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including at prominent sites such as Turnberry, One Devonshire, Inverlochy Castle and Cromlix.

Mackenzie said: “Edinburgh Airport is the perfect location to launch Moxy’s playful spirit and bring something different to the plethora of hotels that are here. The brand has quickly gained a reputation for offering something edgy and distinct. We intend to stand out from the crowd.”

Donovan Sumner, Moxy operations officer UK at Belvar, the management group operating the hotel, added: “This is our third Scottish hotel opening in just over two years, with Glasgow Merchant City opening last month.

“Fiona’s reputation and experience is a huge asset and we look forward to throwing open the doors to Moxy Edinburgh Airport in January.”