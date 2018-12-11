Moxy Hotels to open at Edinburgh Airport in the new year

Moxy Hotels has confirmed that its first Edinburgh site will open in the new year, as the brand celebrates its third Scottish launch in two years.

The hotel chain, a Marriott International brand, announced that the 230-room Moxy Edinburgh Airport will launch on 23 January and will create 36 jobs.The hotel’s design will be book-themed, inspired by the Scottish capital’s Unesco’s Cities of Literature status.

This will be the brand’s sixth UK site and is set to be followed by a second Edinburgh hotel in the Fountainbridge area in 2020. The chain’s first city-centre location in the UK was launched last month, when it opened the doors to Moxy Glasgow Merchant City and there is also a Moxy Aberdeen Airport.

The Edinburgh Airport hotel will be led by Fiona Mackenzie, who was recently been appointed to the role of “captain”, the brand’s take on a general manager position.

Ayrshire-born Mackenzie has more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including at prominent sites such as Turnberry, One Devonshire, Inverlochy Castle and Cromlix.

Mackenzie said: “Edinburgh Airport is the perfect location to launch Moxy’s playful spirit and bring something different to the plethora of hotels that are here. The brand has quickly gained a reputation for offering something edgy and distinct. We intend to stand out from the crowd.”

Donovan Sumner, Moxy operations officer UK at Belvar, the management group operating the hotel, added: “This is our third Scottish hotel opening in just over two years, with Glasgow Merchant City opening last month.

“Fiona’s reputation and experience is a huge asset and we look forward to throwing open the doors to Moxy Edinburgh Airport in January.”