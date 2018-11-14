Moxy hotel opens in Glasgow’s Merchant City

Hospitality group Marriott International has launched a new hotel in central Glasgow.

The Moxy Glasgow Merchant City hotel represents the first time the Moxy brand has opened a site in a UK city centre location.

Described as a “millennial-focused boutique”, the hotel houses 181 bedrooms, a bar, gymnasium and “meet up rooms” in the lobby, along with superfast wifi.

Every bedroom has a unique Glasgow comic mural, with further street art on the walls of communal areas, as part of the brand’s aim to reflect each hotel’s locality in its decor.

The brand is due to launch Edinburgh Moxy Airport in the capital in January.

Mads Jacobsen, chief executive at Belvar, the management group operating the hotel, said: “Nearly two years after the first UK Moxy opened, we are delighted to be adding Glasgow to our growing portfolio. Each hotel has its own personality, showcasing eclectic art that will resonate with locals and guests alike.”

John Licence, VP premium and select brands at Marriott International Europe, added: “We are excited to bring Moxy’s playful spirit to Glasgow. Thanks to its friendly, lively and dynamic social scene it makes the perfect fit for Moxy and its fun-hunter guests.”