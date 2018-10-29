Moray hotel set for new lease of life

A Speyside hotel is to gain a fresh lease of life following a change of ownership.

The Archiestown Hotel in the village of Archiestown has been acquired by the Shawfern Group, which has already transformed the nearby Dowans hotel in Aberlour.

The family owned and operated business has begun a major renovation of the Archiestown, which is set to reopen in the second quarter of 2019. The relaunch will bring 30 jobs to the community and provide a boost for tourism.

Led by Michael Murray, his wife Marie, and daughters Steph and Lauren, the Shawfern Group has ambitious plans for the Archiestown, having grown the Dowans Hotel six-fold since taking the reins in 2012.

The purchase of the second hotel has had support from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Michael Murray said: “Once renovations are complete at the Archiestown our intentions are for the two hotels combined to offer something for everyone.”

Tom Garner, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “The Murray family have done a fantastic job in realising their vision for the Dowans Hotel, and have an equally exciting plan for the Archiestown.”