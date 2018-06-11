Media Zoo roars into Glasgow with creative hub

Communications agency Media Zoo has launched a “creative hub” in the heart of Glasgow following a seven-figure investment.

The firm said it had pumped more than £1 million into the opening of a new office in the Merchant City as it pushes ahead with growth plans across the UK.

The facility includes a three-camera TV studio, edit suites and a graphic design studio.

The Media Zoo group now employs 100 media professionals and its clients include Ineos, RBS, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Ikea and Schroders.

The agency is expecting to grow by 40 per cent during 2018 and plans to double its staff numbers in Scotland.

Director Paul Crabb said: “This is an exciting and bold move for Media Zoo and represents a major investment in Scottish talent by a leading London agency. We now have a brilliant new facility, right in the heart of Glasgow, which will be a great place for clients to do business and for our creative talent to work.”