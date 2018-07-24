Media giant acquires Scots creative firm

Have your say

Multinational media company Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired an Edinburgh-based business to strengthen its Scottish presence.

The 65-strong team at creative company Whitespace will become part of the global firm’s northern operations, with joint managing partners Iain Valentine and Phillip Lockwood-Holmes continuing to lead the business and all employees remaining in place in Edinburgh.

The Scots company’s client list includes Aegon, Sainsbury’s Bank and the Scottish Government.

Managing partner Valentine said: “We have always carved our own path and innovated at pace, joining Dentsu Aegis Network is a natural next step in this journey.

“We believe that great creative and communication is built on data-driven customer insight, being part of Dentsu Aegis Network will allow us to leverage the most advanced media planning and performance marketing techniques to drive success for our clients.”

Dentsu Aegis North employs 640 people across northern England and the Scottish capital, providing media, digital, creative, data and technology services for clients such as Thomas Cook and VisitScotland.

Rachel McDonald, managing director at Dentsu Aegis Network North said: “Scotland remains strategically important for us and this substantial investment in the market will enable us to offer our clients unrivalled capability through an Edinburgh team of 135 people.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.