McDonald’s firm fattens up in Central Belt

A Clydebank-based franchise business has secured seven-figure funding to expand its McDonald’s restaurant operations across central Scotland.

Leven Vale Restaurants, which has agreed nearly £4 million of funding with HSBC, said a new fast-food outlet would open in Port Glasgow at the end of October along with the refurbishment of up to seven other restaurants.

Leven Vale, which has been owned and managed by Steve Tomlin since 1994, hopes that the new Inverclyde restaurant will create up to 100 jobs for the local economy.

Restaurants set for face-lifts include those in Anniesland, Balloch, Clydebank and Greenock. Each franchised branch will undergo a modernisation process, with features added under the brand’s roll-out of “enhanced customer experience technology”, the firm added.

The restaurants will also have improved kitchen layouts and facilities and a larger menu range implemented over the course of the next few years.

Grant Bett, relationship director at HSBC in Scotland, said: “Steve has exciting plans for his business as he looks to add to his portfolio and improve the restaurants he currently has, to the benefit of the local economies.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support this growth through a loan and debt refinance package and look forward to seeing where it helps take the business next.”

Tomlin said: “The package HSBC put together was fantastic. It was more than just financial support – they offered wellbeing seminars for staff and group meetings throughout the process. The ambition of the bank overall matched our own.”

The expansion and improvements programme follows the opening of a new McDonald’s restaurant, operated by Leven Vale, at the Great Western Road Retail Park on the A82 last year which created 90 positions.