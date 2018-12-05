Marketing firm Volpa secures contract wins for 2019 events

Marketing agency Volpa is cheering a raft of new business wins in recent weeks including contracts for a number of high-profile events taking place in Scotland next year.

The firm, which operates out of Perth and Dundee, said it would be using its full range of services to deliver work for several new clients including the Etape Caledonia event in 2019, Falkirk Community Trust, the Scottish Game Fair and Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

The Etape Caledonia is a mass participation cycling event which takes place annually in the Highlands, attracting thousands of cyclists from across the country. It is a returning client for Volpa, which will be handling the PR in the run up to and during the event on 19 May.

The agency has won the marketing contract for the Scottish Game Fair, which is organised by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust and takes place in Perth during July.

Volpa has also secured a contract with the Falkirk Community Trust to deliver the PR for its Fire and Light event at the beginning of January. The event includes an illuminated route through the Helix Park to the Kelpies. The agreement with Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce sees the firm tasked with designing, editing and producing print and digital editions of its members’ magazine.

Tricia Fox, chief executive and founder of Volpa, said: “It’s been a busy time in the den and we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming this raft of new clients on board, as well as welcoming back the Etape Caledonia event into the fold.

“We have already been busy working on the latest edition of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce’s new look ConnectedED magazine and are absolutely thrilled with the results.”