Marketing firm Volpa doubles up with new Dundee office

Volpa, the Perth-headquartered marketing agency, has pushed the button on further expansion with the opening of an office in Dundee.

The new operation will be located in The Flour Mill – a co-working and serviced office space in the heart of the city’s creative quarter.

Volpa, which has seen a 30 per cent increase in staff over the last 18 months, said a significant number of clients were based in Dundee and north Fife.

Founder and chief executive Tricia Fox, said: “This is a really exciting time for us as an agency as we look to increase our growth and begin to realise our ambitious expansion plans for Volpa.

“We are currently one of the fastest growing agencies in the Tayside region and the new office is just the start of our plans to expand our ‘bricks and mortar’ footprint geographically, which will see us firmly established as one of the UK’s leading independent agencies. Dundee was the natural choice for a second office.”

The agency has tasked its head of publicity, Fraser Kirk, with heading up the Dundee venture.