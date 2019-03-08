Marketing and comms agency sails into Dundee

A new marketing and communications agency has been launched in Dundee in a bid to capitalise on several key sectors.

DLR Media, which has been founded by local marketing consultant Daniel Rosie (pictured above), plans to deliver a range of services, including marketing and public relations, social media management and videography, along with training and workshops.

Rosie said Dundee had become a thriving area for “creative and commercial facilities and talents”, and was the perfect place to base his venture.

He said: “Key industries within Dundee are set to grow significantly, and local businesses need to be ready to make the most of it.

“We’re really excited to launch DLR Media – we have a great team in place with a huge amount of creative and commercial talent. We are passionate about thriving in our local community where we were founded and supporting businesses on our doorstep.”