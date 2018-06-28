Marketing agency first for Scotland as dedicated Chinese venture launches

What is being billed as “Scotland’s first dedicated Chinese marketing agency” has been set up to help businesses tap into the huge potential from new markets in China.

The EastWest Agency, which operates from offices in Edinburgh and China, said its marketing and business expertise would offer a “deep understanding” of the vast yet complex Chinese market.

The senior team behind EastWest are partners Kelvin Chan and Adam Foster, who together have “decades of experience” with both SMEs and blue-chip brands.

The firm has already delivered a key project for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo which provided consumer insight to support its recent announcement to take the Tattoo to China in 2020.

Foster, who also runs a western digital marketing business in Edinburgh, said: “We recognised there was no ‘digital silk road’ offered to Scottish firms and organisations by a dedicated Scottish based agency to help them break through at a scalable cost into this amazing market.

“By having offices and skilled personnel in both Scotland and China who are fluent in English and Mandarin along with other local dialects, we can provide the strategy, tools and expertise to do business in this 1.4 billion populated country. “

Chan added: “We have established trusted partnerships with Chinese tech and creative companies based in Shenzhen to design, build and host Chinese websites, social media sites and apps.”