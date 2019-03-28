Major funding boost for exclusive Inverurie wedding venue

An Aberdeenshire wedding venue has secured a seven-figure finance package to invest in property updates and increase its marketing efforts.

Logie Country House in Inverurie, which was purchased by Tim and Stef Erbe in 2006, is located on an estate that dates back to the 1400s. The castle, which sits in 130 acres of countryside, was badly damaged in a fire in 1974 and remained vacant until the Erbes acquired the property.

The £1.8 million funding package from HSBC UK has enabled the owners to install a new heating system, make cosmetic updates to the property and increase awareness of the venue through renewed marketing initiatives.

Tim Erbe said: “We’ve spent years turning Logie Country House into the elegant place it is today and HSBC UK’s immediate understanding of our business objectives and eagerness to support us has been indispensable as we continue to update the property and develop a stronger marketing strategy, ultimately so we can remain competitive with other luxury wedding venues in Scotland.”

Susan Rowand, head of business banking in Scotland, HSBC UK, added: “We’re committed to helping Scottish businesses realise their ambitions and Logie Country House is no different.

“Tim and Stef’s passion for hosting memorable events has been apparent since day one and we’re looking forward to supporting them on their journey as they grow their wedding business.”

The finance was allocated from HSBC UK’s national SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) fund.