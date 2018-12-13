Luxury care home opens after £10m investment

A care home described as one of the most luxurious in Scotland has opened its doors, boasting facilities including a cinema room and chauffeur-driven Mercedes.

More than £10 million has been invested in purpose-built Bothwell Castle Care Home. The boutique-hotel-style site says it has created a new model of care to help its resident lead active lifestyles, encouraging activity and engagement with the local community.

More than 10 millionhas been invested inthe purpose-built home. Picture: Martin Shields.

Facilities include a cocktail piano bar, library, games rooms, hair and beauty salon, and services such as chiropody and aromatherapy, with residents able to enjoy a programme of daily activities and workshops. They can also enjoy a quality fine dining restaurant, with daily menus created by a team of chefs, as well as private dining rooms to celebrate special occasions.

The home has 75 "exquisitely furnished" en-suite private rooms, some of which have their own garden floor terraces, plus relative accommodation, and it will create more than 100 full and part-time jobs, providing nursing, residential, dementia and respite care.

"Bothwell Castle Care Home affords residents the opportunity to enjoy an enviable lifestyle with exceptionally high standards of service," it says.

