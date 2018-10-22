Loch Ness hotel under new ownership

A Glasgow duo have taken ownership of the Whitebridge Hotel at Loch Ness, thanks to a funding package from Barclays.

Lesley Renton and Isabella Kilgannon secured a £342,000 commercial mortgage for the 12-room hotel, which was established in 1899 and was once used as a traditional hunting lodge.

The new owners plan to introduce a line-up of events and expand the bar and restaurant teams.

Renton said: “Running our own business is something we’ve wanted to do for some time.

“We’re excited about the future for the hotel and hope to capitalise on local demand - there aren’t many restaurants and pubs in the area where you can experience good quality food and value for money.

“We are also fortunate that there is extensive land surrounding the property and are keen to explore how we can potentially use this space for additional accommodation and events.”