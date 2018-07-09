Leith Agency raises glass to The Macallan signing

Whisky brand The Macallan has added The Leith Agency to its roster of agencies to work on a range of initiatives including new product development and partnership activities.

The Edinburgh-based agency has been appointed on a retained basis and will work alongside other agencies including JWT.

Paul Condron, global marketing controller at Edrington-owned The Macallan, said: “We’re delighted to be working with a partner of the stature and track record of Leith. 2018 has already been a landmark year for The Macallan.”

Richard Marsham, group managing partner at The Leith Agency, said: “The ambition of The Macallan is second to none and we’re delighted to help in any way to fulfil that ambition.

“Working on one of world’s leading luxury brands is a great testimony to the team we have here at Leith.”