Key posts at Edinburgh’s Charlotte Street Partners

Charlotte Street Partners, the communications company based in Edinburgh and London, has unveiled two key promotions as the firm celebrates its fifth year in business.

Laura Hamilton has been appointed managing partner and Harriet Moll becomes creative director, reporting to the firm’s founders Malcolm Robertson and Andrew Wilson.

Charlotte Street said the newly-created positions “reflect the growth of the company and the contribution made by both Laura and Harriet to its continued success”.

Robertson said: “We are pleased to promote two outstanding colleagues into these important positions as we celebrate five years in business.

“In her new role, Laura will take on more of the day-to-day management of the company and delivery of strategy, while maintaining her lead with client relationships.

“Harriet will focus on driving our creativity as a business and our unique offer in the marketplace. She will continue to head up our leadership and media training services, and grow our environment, social and corporate governance practice.”

Meanwhile, Katie Stanton has been promoted to associate within the firm. Stanton graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in international relations and joined Charlotte Street Partners as a researcher last year.

Robertson and Wilson conceived the idea of the practice in London’s Charlotte Street Hotel. Robertson spent 12 years representing the affairs of airport operator BAA while Wilson is a well-known figure in business and public life.