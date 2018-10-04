iWalker ad boards step up for events in Glasgow

New Start Scotland and The Scottish Business Exhibition will be the first events to use a new wearable digital advertising system when they take place in Glasgow next month.

The iWalker, developed by Glasgow-based Nomadix Media Systems, the University of Strathclyde and product design consultancy i4, is a wearable screen which streams advertising and social media messaging.

It uses facial recognition technology to capture data on who has viewed the content, including their age, gender and emotional response.

Advertisers can use this information to measure the success of a campaign and dynamically change the streamed messaging according to the audience profile.

Ceri Rogers, event director of the New Start Scotland exhibition, said: “iWalker is unique cutting edge technology developed in Scotland, and we are delighted to be the first exhibition to utilise it as we believe it could really enhance the visitor experience.”