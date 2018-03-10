Investment in staff and community pays off for Mercat Tours

A high-profile family-run tourism business has reported year-on-year growth of about a fifth after investing in staff and community initiatives.

Mercat Tours describes itself as Edinburgh’s original five-star history and ghost tour company, and said its expansion “significantly” exceeds the sector’s average.

It comes after introducing policies such as becoming a profit-sharing company, discontinuing seasonal contracts, and being the first firm of its kind in Scotland to secure accreditation as a Living Wage employer. Mercat also offers access to professional courses through membership of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce and the Scottish Tourism Alliance, for example.

MD Kat Brogan, whose father set up the tour company in 1985, said: “The staff and community projects that we support have a real impact on the tourism economy in Edinburgh.”