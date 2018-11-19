Hospitality graduates show off skills at Celtic Park

Twelve trainees have graduated from the Magners Employability Programme after completing a three-month hospitality course designed to help participants find work.

The graduates, ranging in age from age 22 to 52, showed off their newly learned skills, including front of house service and drinks mixing knowledge, as they welcomed friends, family and Celtic legend Tom Boyd to their graduation ceremony at Celtic Park, where they served bespoke cocktails they had specially created for the night.

Now in its fourth year, the Magners Employability Programme, which is delivered in partnership with the Celtic FC Foundation and Tennent’s Training Academy, aims to helps unemployed people return to the workplace.

It has now helped close to 40 participants gain employment in the hospitality sector or move into further education and was able to return this year thanks to a £20,000 donation from Magners Irish Cider.

Four of this year’s graduates have already secured jobs, and others have lined up interviews for a number of positions in bars and restaurants across the city.

Upon graduation, each participant will complete a week’s work experience at the Tennent’s Training Academy (TTA), and placements are also being made available with Celtic FC’s hospitality team, G1 Group, Hilton Glasgow, Grahamston Leisure and Novotel.

George Kyle, head of sponsorship for Magners, said: “We’re proud to see how the Magners Employability Programme has grown over the past four years, and to witness the positive effect it has on our graduates’ lives. This year’s classes focused on front of house and bar skills for the first time, and it’s clear to see it’s been a rousing success with four securing jobs before graduating.

“The participants have been fantastic, and I wish them every success in the future. I’m already looking forward to next year.”

Tony Hamilton, chief executive at Celtic FC Foundation, added: “It’s been fantastic to witness the growth in confidence of this year’s participants. Many of our graduates have overcome challenging circumstances to join us and the attendance has been stellar throughout as our participants have really embraced the learning process. “I’m proud to say that a number of those in our ranks have already secured employment with a number of businesses in Glasgow – including our own Celtic Park.”