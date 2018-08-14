Holiday park operator tees up St Andrews site

A holiday park operator with sites in Perthshire and Angus is pushing ahead with its “most ambitious project yet” after earmarking a development in the Fife golfing resort of St Andrews.

Stewarts Leisure Parks said the first phase of Scarbrooke Park on Largo Ward Road, close to Cameron reservoir, would commence early next year.

An initial phase of 87 lodges will be offered to the market with prices from £99,000, the firm said.

The new park will also feature an on-site restaurant and bar, food store and its own “clubhouse” with sauna, spa, gym and beauty salon.

Bill Stewart of Stewarts Leisure Parks said: “It’s a very busy time for us with the lodge sector still vibrant in Scotland at the moment.

“Scarbrooke Park in St Andrews is a major capital investment for us at this time, and we’re hugely excited to be expanding into the home of golf, to one of the very best locations in Scotland, a proven marketplace for investors and discerning holidaymakers.”