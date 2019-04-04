Historic Perthshire hotel up for sale for £3m

One of Perthshire’s most historic hotels which includes a basement gin distillery is up for sale for £3 million after 20 years of family ownership.

The Royal George Hotel in the centre of Perth has been placed on the market with property firm Colliers International acting for husband and wife team Eddie and Lorna Anderson, and their son Ed Anderson.

The 3-star hotel, which has 46 bedrooms is being sold as a going concern. Its basement was recently leased to a gin distillery start-up.

The Royal George has been a landmark of the city since early Victorian times and there has been an inn on its Tay Street premises for some 250 years.

Colliers said it was inviting offers of around £3m for the hotel.

Alistair Letham, a director in the firm’s UK hotels agency team, said: “The Royal George Hotel has been an important and iconic business on the Perth hotel scene for centuries, and this continues to this day – even more so thanks to its superb location overlooking the River Tay and close to all the major venue and attractions in the city centre of Perth.

“The Royal George Hotel is an extremely well established and well-known hotel business and it produces good and regular profitability.”

The hotel has been in the same family hands for some 20 years. Eddie Anderson (senior) has worked in the hotel trade for 50 years, and the hotel is now being offered for sale to facilitate his retirement.