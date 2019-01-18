Gym operator pumps up presence with third Fife site

A Scottish gym operator is flexing its muscles after pumping more than £1 million into its biggest facility to date.

Gym 64, which has established gyms in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, has now added a third Fife centre to its portfolio as part of its ambitious growth plans. The new Glenrothes site represents an investment of £1.2m.

The firm said it had agreed a 15-year lease for a 19,331 square feet unit with commercial property and investment company LCP, which manages the property on Southfield Industrial Estate on behalf of Sheet Anchor Investments.

The latest gym, which will be staffed 24 hours a day for six days a week and 8am-11pm Sundays, is currently undergoing an extensive fit out, with new flooring and £650,000 worth of state-of-the-art fitness machinery. It is scheduled to open next Wednesday.

Alan Goodsir, director of Gym 64, said the gym would create 30 full- and part-time jobs, taking the staff roster across all sites to 100.

“We are very excited to open a site in Glenrothes and are investing significantly into ensuring it is the best gym not only in Fife, but in Scotland,” he said.

“We put our efforts into providing exceptional value for money, so our members benefit from highly qualified personal trainers and nutritionists, quality training facilities and we also install creches so that parents can exercise while their children are being looked after.

“As soon as I saw this unit, I knew it would be right for us and LCP has been incredibly helpful to work with as we’ve gone through our plans.”

In addition to offering four fully functioning studios, including boxing facilities, the gym will have a boot camp area, a steam room and a sauna.

Unique to the Glenrothes model is a nutrition station/cafe where members can buy healthy meals and snacks, as well as receive nutrition advice and meal planning schedules from qualified nutritionists.

The firm plans to schedule more than 170 classes per week at the gym.

Roddy Proudfoot, asset manager for LCP Scotland, said the letting would significantly enhance the range of amenities available at Southfield.

“This is an excellent deal for us because we have attracted an established business with a strong track record, but in doing so we have also demonstrated our ability to respond quickly to meet occupiers’ needs. In addition, we are committed to the long-term upgrade and transformation of the estate and this letting underlines that aim,” he said.