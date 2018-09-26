Golf tour start-up takes to the skies

A golf tour adventure business created by two dedicated enthusiasts of the sport is looking to offer visitors unique access to Scotland’s most spectacular and remote courses.

Bravo Whisky Golf – the brainchild of friends Paul Geddes and Neil Scott Johnson – will take select groups on private chartered flights to discover some of the “most dramatic, challenging and memorable courses in the country”.

As well as taking in some world-famous courses, visitors can island-hop by air to tackle far-flung courses which rarely feature on typical golf tours.

The new venture is targeting a Scottish golf tour sector which currently attracts more than 16,000 visitors every year and is worth an estimated £286 million to the economy.

Geddes, who met his business partner while they were students, said: “Scotland is internationally recognised as the home of golf with almost 600 courses, yet many golfers spend their visit being ferried in buses often to a handful of well-known courses.”