Goals Soccer Centres says US chairman to bow out

Five-a-side operator Goals Soccer Centres is set to part company with the director credited with accelerating its expansion in the US.

The East Kilbride-based firm said that non-executive director Nick Basing planned to step down “to focus on his other numerous business commitments”.

He will depart once a replacement has been found or at the group’s annual shareholder meeting in May, whichever is sooner. A search is already underway for a successor.

It has also been agreed that Basing will step down from his chairman role at Goals City US on 31 December with Michael Bolingbroke, chairman of Goals, to assume the role.

Bolingbroke said: “Nick joined the Goals board in 2015 and has since then led the company through both the development of its recovery strategy and the formation of its joint venture with City Football Group, successfully accelerating the company’s expansion in the US. We all wish him well in his future endeavours.”