Global hotelier buys Argyll hotel as growth springboard

A Scots-born hotelier has snapped up an Argyll site as part of a newly launched boutique hotel venture.

Gordon Campbell Gray, founder of international group Campbell Gray Hotels, has acquired The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin.

The move represents the first purchase for the hotelier’s new collection, The Wee Hotel Company, which will be focused on Scotland.

Gray announced that he has moved to an ambassadorial role with Campbell Gray Hotels, which operates in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, allowing him to develop his new venture.

Over the course of the year The Wee Hotel Company will invest in new facilities at the Pierhouse, located on the shore of Loch Linnhe, but has vowed to maintain the venue’s “reputation for outstanding Scottish seafood and genuine hospitality”.

Gray is expecting to unveil further acquisitions for the boutique hotel collection in the coming months.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to live and work in many countries across the world but I really feel that few can rival the sheer magnificence of Scotland when it comes to scenery, food and drink, and I’m now ready to come home.

“I live in Argyll and realised one day that I always had that going back to school feeling when I was leaving to head off on more travels, so I finally said to myself – then why am I leaving? For several years I’ve wanted to come home to Scotland. The Wee Hotel Company is the result of this ambition.”