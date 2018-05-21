Glasgow Westerwood hotel and golf resort among five new DoubleTrees

DoubleTree by Hilton is adding five establishments to its expanding UK portfolio, following a franchise agreement between the hotels giant and property investment company Aprirose.

The latest additions include the Glasgow Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort which incorporates an 18-hole golf course and meeting space for up to 400 delegates. The 148-room hotel also includes a spa, health club and two restaurants.

The four other establishments are located in Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford, Cambourne and Forest Pines, Yorkshire, and all five are expected to welcome their first guests under the upmarket brand later this year.

The hotels will be managed by RBH – formerly Redefine BDL Hotels.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development EMEA, at Hilton, said: “With the addition of these outstanding hotels, DoubleTree by Hilton has grown to more than 50 properties trading or under development across the UK and Ireland.

“Fundamental to its success has been the diversity of the portfolio. These properties, which range from exclusive landscaped resorts with considerable sporting and spa amenities, to an impressive hotel in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon, will further enhance the brand’s offering to business and leisure guests.”

Helder Pereira, chief executive of RBH, said: “We are looking forward to building our already strong working relationship with Hilton, by welcoming five more DoubleTree by Hilton properties to our growing portfolio, in addition to DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre.

“The five hotels in question are fine examples of upscale, full-service properties, and we look forward to offering our expertise in operating each one to give our guests the best possible experience under a globally-recognised brand.”

Manish Gudka, chief executive of Aprirose, added: “Having recently acquired Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Hilton Reading, we’re looking forward to growing our Hilton portfolio by converting five hotels under DoubleTree by Hilton.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Hilton, and exploring future development opportunities in the UK market.”

The Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort is set in 190 acres of Yorkshire woodland and includes an award-winning 27-hole golf course. The 188-room hotel incorporates “significant” meeting space, and an upmarket spa and health club.