Glasgow to host global media congress in 2019

Glasgow is set to become the focus of attention for media groups and publishers after the city was selected as the host for a major global event.

The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers is to stage the 71st World News Media Congress in Scotland’s largest city in June next year.

Organised in partnership with the Scottish Newspaper Society (SNS), the congress will be held alongside the 26th World Editors Forum and the third Women in News Summit and take place at the Scottish Event Campus from 1 to 3 June.

Vincent Peyregne, the association’s chief executive, said: “Scotland is a market with a remarkable diversity of national, regional and local media. We are privileged to be hosted in Glasgow by the SNS and their affiliate members.”

“The congress is a milestone on our annual programme of professional events. It is of value to every news professional seeking to better understand and address the unprecedented forces at work at this time.”

Scottish Newspaper Society director and former Scotsman Publications editor-in-chief John McLellan added: “We are thrilled to be able to stage the 2019 World News Media Congress and are confident delegates will find Glasgow and Scotland an appropriately stunning and stimulating host.

“Scotland is steeped in the finest traditions of freedom of expression but also of media innovation – after all, television and the telephone were both invented by Scots – and is home to one of the most competitive and vibrant news markets anywhere in the world.”