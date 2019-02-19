Glasgow to get new four-star hotel

Glasgow will become home to Scotland’s first Maldron Hotel after a Northern Ireland-based contractor was given the green light for the multi-million pound project.

McAleer & Rushe has secured planning permission to develop a 300-bed hotel on Renfrew Street in Glasgow city centre which is expected to create up to 100 jobs.

Operated by Dalata Hotel Group, which describes itself as Ireland’s largest hotel operator, the four-star establishment will be the group’s first Maldron Hotel in Scotland.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer with work expected to complete within two years.

The hotel forms part of a wider plan by McAleer & Rushe which includes around 100,000 square feet of Grade A offices in the city centre.

The developer also announced a second Maldron venue, to be built in Birmingham’s New Street, ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The two sites represent a combined investment of £85 million.

Dalata is due to deliver a second four-star hotel in Glasgow, the 294-bed Clayton Hotel, which is expected to complete in early 2021.

Dermot Crowley, deputy chief executive at Dalata Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for these two prime sites in Birmingham and Glasgow that will deliver 630 rooms across both cities and supports our goal to become the leading four-star operator in 20 target cities across the UK.

“We look forward to working with McAleer and Rushe on these developments, who have proved to be an excellent partner on previous projects.”

Stephen Surphlis, property director at McAleer & Rushe, added: “The development of the two new Maldron Hotels are very exciting initiatives for both cities with the projects strategically located, catering for both business and leisure users.”