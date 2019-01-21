Glasgow social video firms tie the knot

Ground Level Up Productions (GLU), a visual content company that specialises in social media video for companies such as Brewgooder and William Grant & Sons, has acquired snapped up rival Wandern Media.

Glasgow-based GLU was established in 2014 by Carrick McLelland, while Wandern Media – also based in Scotland’s largest city – was founded in 2016 by David McCourt.

McLelland, chief executive of GLU, said: “Acquiring Wandern Media is a great move for us, the quality of their work and their efficiency is in-line with ours. This acquisition will enable us to increase our ability to produce ‘high-end’ social video content with fast turnaround times.”

McCourt added: “We are very excited about joining the talented and agile team at Ground Level Up. GLU is already disrupting the social media advertising market that has been dominated by ‘modern’ agencies.”

Financial terms have not been disclosed.