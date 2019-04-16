Glasgow’s Duchess of Duke Street pub changes hands

The Duchess pub, located on Glasgow’s Duke Street, which once held the title of the longest continuous street in Britain, has changed hands.

The bar, which sits in the East End area of the city, has been sold through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co to an “experienced operator”.

Freehold owner Dario Marchetti decided to sell the leasehold, looking to ensure that the business continued to thrive under a new operator.

Josh Hill, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “It was a delight to run this confidential marketing process for Mr Marchetti who was keen to find a reliable and experienced tenant.

“After meeting with the buyer, Mr Lonergan, in person, we knew from the outset there was a deal to be done and I am very much looking forward to seeing him build on the business.

“The sale reinforces the demand for free of tie leasehold public houses around the thriving city of Glasgow.”

The traditional Scottish pub comprises a 90-cover trade area which is said to have been fitted out to a “high, modern standard” following a recent £300,000 refurbishment programme.