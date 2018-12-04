Glasgow leads the field with business golfing

Glasgow leads the UK for the highest proportion of golf clubs offering corporate memberships to businesses, according to new research.

Golfing retailer GolfSupport.com said it had reviewed 218 golf clubs from 17 towns and cities to see if they offered a membership option specifically for businesses in the form of a corporate scheme or package.

At 46 per cent, Glasgow was found to have the highest proportion of clubs offering corporate deals while Cambridge followed in second place, at 43 per cent.

Gary Swift, managing director of GolfSupport.com, said: “Joining a local golf club can be a highly desirable proposition for businesses. It’s highly surprising more clubs are not providing a corporate membership scheme exclusively for businesses in their pricing structure.

“If clubs get the price right, this research shows that there is an encouraging demand for corporate memberships.”