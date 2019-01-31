Genoa Black eyes growth after winning deal with broadband operator

Marketing company Genoa Black has landed a key contract with a UK broadband network provider as it looks to expand south of the Border.

The Edinburgh-based firm secured the strategic marketing and creative account for Gigaclear, which specialises in delivering full fibre internet connections to rural areas. Genoa Black has been appointed to deliver an initial strategic review and brand development project for the broadband firm’s network and internet service provider (ISP) business activities.

Gigaclear is currently rolling out fibre to the home network across southern England that will offer underserved rural communities access to ultrafast internet speeds, enabling services previously unattainable on the old copper infrastructure.

Genoa Black, which also has offices in Aberdeen and is due to launch a base in London, said it would be making two key hires to support its ambitious growth plans south of the Border.

Managing director Claire Kinloch said: “We are thrilled to have been appointed by Gigaclear to work with such a challenging and innovative brand and are really looking forward to working closely with the whole team in order to bring marketing and brand leadership to the business.

“We look forward to continuing to build our portfolio of ambitious and fast growing clients in the South and will be supporting this with the recruitment of two senior directors.”

Gigaclear’s chief marketing officer Ian Pond added: “Through our selection process, it was clear that the team have the right combination of strategic rigour, marketing experience and creativity to help us achieve our business goals in relation to network footprint expansion and our retail ISP operations.”