Former Hibs finance boss kicks off new career at whisky attraction

The finance director of Hibernian FC has undertaken a transfer to Edinburgh visitor attraction the Scotch Whisky Experience.

In his role as the attraction’s finance boss, Jamie Marwick will lead on financial strategy and management as well as having responsibility for IT and property matters.

Having previously trained as an accountant in Bristol, Marwick returned to the Scottish capital in 2006 to join Field & Lawn. He spent more than three years with the company before joining the board at Hibernian in 2010.

During this time, he also served as a non-executive director on the board of the Hibernian Community Foundation and Bioscientifica.

Marwick said: “I am thrilled to now be working with the Scotch Whisky Experience. I have joined at a particularly exciting time as the company is undertaking a significant project to create new dining and tasting areas at the Johnstone Terrace facing of the building, which will open in 2019.

“This continues a long standing policy of investing for the future, growing the business and developing the team.

“I’m very much looking forward to helping shape the business strategy to introduce even more visitors to the delights of a dram.”

Since 2009, the Scotch Whisky Experience on the Royal Mile has undergone £8 million worth of upgrades across all departments.