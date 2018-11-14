Focus initiative to boost Scottish production firms

Twenty Scotland-based screen production companies will receive funding for expert business support as part of an initiative to grow the country’s film and TV industry.

Focus, which recognises that many Scottish production firms are “not of the scale where certain business development and support functions can be afforded in-house”, is a two-year pilot project aiming to help businesses in the sector grow, increase output and become sustainable.

The programme will provide subsidised access to specialist business development services. In the initial pilot phase, 20 participating screen companies will work with a business development consultant to create bespoke business development strategies, before moving on to access sector-specific expertise.

Participating companies will contribute one-third of the costs of the consultancy, with the remaining costs covered by the Focus initiative, which is co-funded by Screen Scotland and Scottish Enterprise, and delivered by Film City Futures in partnership with the Scottish Documentary Institute.

Focus’ business development manager Rebecca Thompson said: “These 20 companies are representative of an ambitious screen sector in Scotland, and the selected consultants are well placed to help realise that ambition.

“We are excited to see what can be achieved as a result of this expert business support.”

Margarita Veberaite, founder and producer at participating production firm Shakehaus, said: “Being selected to be part of Focus felt like a huge encouragement and recognition of our hard work.

“Focus is already helping to accelerate the growth of the film and TV side of our company and turn Shakehaus into a successful international production company. Our goal to support new voices while focusing on female-led genre films and TV dramas has never felt so close.”