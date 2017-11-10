Flamingo Land’s plan for Loch Lomond to go on public display

Controversial plans to build a £30m leisure development on the banks of Loch Lomond will go on display next week as part of a public consultation.

Theme park operator Flamingo Land Ltd was selected in 2016 by Scottish Enterprise (SE) as the preferred developers of the near 50-acre site in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.

The announcement has divided opinion, with two online petitions against the development gathering more than 30,000 signatures.

Critics have said the leisure park would be out of keeping with the area, but some local businesses have expressed their support as it would increase visitors to the town.

If approved, the firm had pledged to transform the 20-hectare site into an area with lodges, a boutique hotel, hostel and glamping pods as well as “high-quality family-based attractions and restaurants”.

“These events provide people with a chance to go along and see what is being offered to the area by Flamingo Land, Balloch Community Council chairman Murdoch Cameron told the Lennox Herald.

“It is also a good opportunity for people to make their views known. We at the community council are looking forward to seeing how things progress during these events.”

SE was forced to defend its decision two years ago to award the site to Flamingo Land.

Derek McCrindle of SE said: “Following a stringent bidding process, Flamingo Land’s proposal - Iconic Leisure Resort Loch Lomond - clearly aims to recognise the key sensitivities of developing within Scotland’s national park.

”This, together with its strong track record in creating visitor attractions - currently home to the third most popular tourist attraction in the UK - made it the developer of choice for this opportunity.”