Five-a-side group eyes better second half

Five-a-side group Goals Soccer Centres said it has in recent weeks recouped the impact of the extreme weather that saw it swing to a first-half loss.

The East Kilbride-based business reported a pre-tax loss of £1.1 million in the six months to 30 June, compared to a profit of £2.6m 12 months previously, on sales that fell to £16.2m from £17.4m.

The results followed a trading update in July when the firm, which has 49 sites including three in California, said its performance was hit by the snow in the first quarter and further in the second by the re-scheduling of amateur 11-a-side games to midweek time slots when players would normally play five-a-side.

The firm also faced exceptional costs of £2.7m mainly due to the impairment of an “underperforming” site, the sale of which “will result in an increase in profits”.

And Goals – of which Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley owns a stake - said Goals is confident over the trading outlook for the rest of the year.

Chief executive Andy Anson said: “I am greatly encouraged by our performance in recent weeks, which has seen the business fully recoup the financial effects of the extreme weather and moved us into positive like-for-like sales territory for the year to date.

“As I carry out my review of the business I am delighted by the underlying performance of the sites where we have invested vindicating our strategy to upgrade our estate.

“As we move forward I will be focusing on completing the investment strategy effectively, adapting where appropriate and delivering to shareholders the performance that Goals is capable of.”