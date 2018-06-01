First look inside the plush new Edinburgh Grand Hotel

Have your say

A MULTI-MILLION pound project to restore a Capital landmark has been unveiled with the opening of new five-star luxury holiday flats.

The former RBS building in St Andrew Square has been transformed into the Edinburgh Grand 11 years after closing.

Manager Gavin Maclennan opened the Edinburgh Grand today. Pictures: Jon Savage

Above a gleaming lobby and soaring atrium are 50 individually designed, fully-equipped apartments as well as restaurants and bars.

General Manager of owners Lateral City Apartments, Gavin MacLennan, said: “The finishing touches are all in place and we can’t wait to welcome the first guests to The Edinburgh Grand.

“It is a hugely exciting day for the whole team – we’ve worked hard to create an incredible hotel tailored to the evolving wishes of our guests.

“Every detail has been carefully considered - from the beautiful art deco inspired interiors celebrating the building’s amazing heritage, to the cutting-edge technology in each of the apartments.”

A painstaking restoration took two years with the venue creating 120 new jobs and part of a £85 million redevelopment of the site.

Authentic features include original dark wood panelling, fireplaces, brass door handles and decorative cornicing.

And it boasts what the owners are calling Edinburgh’s “most exclusive suite” – a £2,000-a-night three-bedroom, rooftop Penthouse with 360-degree panoramic views.

All the apartments, starting from £165-a-night, are equipped with smart televisions, Bose sound systems, intelligent heating controls and a fully fitted top of the range kitchen.

Bathrooms feature drench showers and oversized baths in addition to luxury products from New York beauty brand Malin + Goetz.

The Edinburgh Grand is also home to the Register Club - a reservation-only champagne and cocktail bar.

It will be joined In July by the award-winning steak restaurant, Hawksmoor, the firm’s first foray into Edinburgh offering with 170 covers in the former banking hall on the ground floor.

“The Edinburgh Grand is the ultimate home from home, and we know it will surpass every expectation,” said Mr MacLennan.