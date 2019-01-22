First images of Edinburgh Marina’s new clubhouse revealed

Edinburgh Marina Holdings has unveiled the first artist’s impressions of the new clubhouse to feature at the capital’s £500 million waterside development scheme.

The developer behind the Edinburgh Marina revealed that the clubhouse, which will be a purpose-built yachting and entertainment facility, is to include a 100-cover bistro and bar, with outdoor terraces overlooking the water.

It will offer a 12-person private dining or meeting room, and a 50-person function and dining space, which will also have outside seating.

In addition to a chandlery and shop, berth holders and day visitors will have access to “fully-equipped” changing rooms with locker, shower and washer/drier facilities.

The 340-berth marina is expected to create more than 850 full-time employment opportunities for the local community.

It is set to include a new 187-bedroom Hyatt Regency Spa & Conference Hotel, which will offer a two-bedroom presidential suite, and 98 one, two and three-bedroom serviced apartments.

The development will also include the Chestnut Yard medical hub and local shopping amenities, as well as the recently launched Royal Wharf Living for Retirement luxury residential scheme.

Kevin Fawcett of Edinburgh Marina Holdings said: “The bistro/cafe bar and amenities in the new clubhouse will be accessible to everyone, underlining our commitment to create a new sought-after cross generational leisure and residential destination for Edinburgh.

“Only last week, Andrew Wilson, economist and former SNP MSP, penned the Edinburgh Waterfront as ‘one of the two best economic development opportunities in the UK’, and we couldn’t agree more!”