Fife social enterprise bags second young people award

A Fife-based social enterprise cafe is celebrating after gaining Investors in Young People accreditation for a second time.

St Andrews-based We Are Zest provides training and paid work for people with additional support needs to help them gain valuable work skills and maintain or achieve employment. It previously earned Investors in Young People (IIYP) status in 2015.

The status is awarded by Remarkable, the business organisation formerly known as Investors in People Scotland.

We Are Zest owner Lisa Cathro said: “Rather than pay £200 for the blue plaque we’re entitled to, we’re investing it in more textbooks for staff learning instead.”

Lee-Ann Birse, disability employment co-ordinator for Fife Council’s supported employment service, added: “Zest understands the needs of all disabilities and adapts their workplace to suit – no matter what support is required, Zest will find a way to make employment activities work.

“They support someone to see their own abilities and build their confidence, which is the most important part of anyone’s journey.”