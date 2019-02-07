Edinburgh tourist tax approved by councillors

Edinburgh is one step closer to becoming the first city in the UK to introduce a tourist tax after the move was approved by councillors.

The transient visitor levy (TVL) proposals include a £2-per-night room charge, a cap of seven consecutive nights and investing an estimated £14.6 million every year.

Tourists on the Royal Mile. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Councillors backed the plans by 43 votes to 15 and the local authority will now put its recommendations to ministers and MSPs to have the final say.

More follows...

