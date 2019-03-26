Edinburgh’s Tigerlily gets hooked up with Criton app

Boutique Edinburgh hotel and bar Tigerlily has pushed the button on a new guest app thanks to a tie-up with tech company Criton.

The venue – part of the Montpelier group – is the latest to create its own branded guest app using the app-builder developed by Criton.

Tigerlily’s smartphone app promises guests easy access to room and check-in information, details of services available at the venue, restaurant booking and local recommendations, along with links to social media channels and the ability to post reviews.

The deal follows key developments at Criton, which is based in Edinburgh and London, including integrations with technology providers GuestRevu and Impala.

Julie Grieve, founder and chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tigerlily and to have the chance to showcase our technology with one of Edinburgh’s most distinctive hospitality brands.

“As the importance of mobile technology keeps growing, an increasing number of guests expect to be able to do most actions from their smartphones.

“At the same time, hoteliers need both practical and measureable innovations and our integration with GuestRevu enables hotels and serviced apartments to gather essential guest feedback and encourage reviews.”

Jodi Tamblin of Tigerlily added: “We are moving forward with new technology to add to and enhance the guest experience.

“Criton’s platform enabled us to digitise the guest information and create our own branded app through which we can engage with our guests. It is important for us to have complete control over our brand and with Criton we can update the app ourselves and promote our offering.”