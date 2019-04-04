Edinburgh’s former ‘bar with no name’ changes hands

Edinburgh looks set for another new venue following the sale of a popular bar in Charlotte Lane in the west end of the city.

Property firm Cornerstone Business Agents said it had completed the sale of Sygn Bar on behalf of Compass Edinburgh.

The venue had been owned by Compass Edinburgh since 2004 and traded for a long period as “the bar with no name” before rebranding as Sygn.

It has been purchased by Kay Harrison-Mann, described as an “experienced licensed trade operator” based in the north-west of England who has relocated to Edinburgh to “pursue her new business venture”.

Cornerstone was inviting offers for the leasehold interest and the final sale price has not been disclosed.

Barry McNeil, director of Cornerstone, who handled the sale on behalf of Compass Edinburgh, said: “We have been working with our clients at Compass Edinburgh Limited on several projects during the last year or so, seeing them grow and develop the popular restaurant side of their business.

“We were instructed in late 2018 to offer for sale Sygn Bar, Charlotte Lane, in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End. We are delighted to have completed the sale to new business owner Kay Harrison-Mann earlier this week.”